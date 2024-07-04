Centre gives in-principle nod to setting up coal-based thermal power plant in Uttarakhand

The Central Electricity Authority had previously recommended the supply of coal to Uttarakhand for the purpose of generating 1,320 MW of thermal power under the SHAKTI policy.

While requesting the central government for allocation of coal in April 2024 under the Scheme for Harnessing and Allocating Koyala (Coal) Transparently in India (SHAKTI) policy, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had said the state government was willing to set up a coal-based thermal power plant in the state.