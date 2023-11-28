'Finally, God heard us': Kin of three rescued workers heave sigh of relief

Ormanjhi: In Khirabeda, relief and happiness writ large on the faces of the family members of three workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand after the news of their rescue reached this nondescript village on the outskirts of Ranchi on Tuesday evening.

A paralysed Shravan Bediya, 55, whose only son Rajendra was trapped there, was seen in a wheelchair outside his hut with some relief on his face after prolonged desperation.

Besides 22-year-old Rajendra, two others from the village -- Sukhram and Anil, both in their early 20s, were trapped inside the tunnel for 17 days.

Anil's brother Sunil, who was camping outside the tunnel in Uttarkashi, told PTI over the phone in a choked voice, "Finally, God heard us. My brother could be rescued. I am with him in an ambulance on the way to hospital."

Asked which hospital, he said it was not clear to them but his brother's condition was stable.

For the last one week, an anxious Sunil was living in the place his brother was staying along with the 40 other workers who were stuck inside the tunnel.