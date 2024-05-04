Five killed in car accident in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie

Dehradun: Five people, including a woman, were killed and another was injured in the early hours of Saturday when their car fell off the road in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie.

The car fell about 60 metres down on another road near Jharipani in Mussoorie, an official said.

Four men died on the spot while one of the two women seriously injured in the accident succumbed to her injuries during treatment at a nearby hospital.

The other injured woman is still under treatment, fire official Dhiraj Singh Tariyal said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident.

"Received the painful news about the death of five persons in an unfortunate road accident in Mussoorie. Pray for peace to the departed souls and strength to their families to bear the pain," Dhami said in a post on X.