Heli-ticketing fraud worth lakhs detected in Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra

Twenty-six cases of helicopter ticketing frauds have been registered in different districts of Uttarakhand including Rudraprayag, Haridwar, Uttarkashi, Dehradun and Chamoli over a period of two years in 2023 and 2024, office of the Inspector General of Police (IG) Garhwal said in response to an RTI query.