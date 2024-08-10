IFS officer Rahul appointed director of Rajaji Tiger Reserve

Rishikesh: Former director of the Corbett Tiger Reserve Rahul has been appointed as the director of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve (RTS) in Uttarakhand.

Rahul, an Indian Forest Service officer of the 2004 batch, succeeds Saket Badola who was appointed as the director of the Corbett Tiger Reserve some time back.

Talking about his priorities in the new role, Rahul said successful completion of the Tiger Relocation Project in RTR is on top of his agenda. Since the graph of tiger population is constantly on the rise in Rajaji Tiger Reserve, more attention will also be paid to the safety of tigers, he said.