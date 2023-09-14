Madrasas to teach Sanskrit in Uttarakhand: Waqf Board chairman

Madrasas in Uttarakhand that are registered under the state Waqf Board will now teach Sanskrit, announced the chairman on Wednesday.

As per a report in The Indian Express, students will now be able to study Sanskrit and Arabic in addition to English in madrasas. The Waqf Board's chairman Shadab Shams claimed that the curriculum will combine scientific knowledge and Islamic studies.

Along with this, Shams promised to implement the NCERT curriculum in madrasas and improve their infrastructure.