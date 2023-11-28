'Now we are sure he will come home': Relief over Uttarkashi tunnel rescue resonates in Assam village

Guwahati: "Now it's certain that he will come home, as I finally talked to him," 16-year-old Bidang Narzary, the daughter of Ramprasad Narzary, one of the 41 workers, heaved a sigh of relief at Ramfalbil village in Assam's Kokrajhar district.

Bidang, Ramprasad's only daughter, talked to her father at around 8:30 pm on Tuesday, minutes after the rescuers brought him out of the tunnel after 16 days of sleepless nights. "We could not sleep or eat. My mother fainted several times since we got the news of the mishap," she told DH over the phone from the village, about 300 km west of Assam's capital Guwahati.

Ramprasad and Sanjoy Basumatary, both belonging to the Bodo community in Assam's Bodoland region, had gone to Uttarakhand in search of better jobs. Ramprasad used to work in a pickle factory near Chennai in Tamil Nadu and came back home in March this year. He went to Uttarakhand on May 21 this year after learning about the job from his neighbour Sanjoy and his elder brother Jyotish, who were already working there.

"He went there for a better income," Bidang said. Basumatary, aged about 40, earns about Rs 18,000 per month in Uttarakhand, she said. Jyotish also worked on the same project, but he was out of the tunnel when the mishap took place. Both Ramprasad and Sanjoy studied till class IX, Bidang said. Like them, many migrant workers go out for work due to the dearth of local jobs.

Sanjoy's sister, Pinky, told DH over the phone that the rescue came as a respite to the family and their 75-year-old mother, Jayanti, who fainted several times since the mishap took place. "When I spoke to him today, he said he is fine and asked us not to worry. We are really relieved now," she said. Sanjoy, who separated from his wife earlier, looks after his mother.

Villagers gathered at the house of Ramprasad and Sanjoy as the news of the rescue spread. "Members of both the families were in deep agony," Raju Kumar Narzary, a senior leader of United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), a regional party, an ally of the BJP-led Assam government, told DH. Narzary had visited the two families after the mishap took place and provided financial and emotional support.

The village headman of Ramfalbil said most residents could not sleep and eat properly as uncertainty loomed over the fate of the two workers. The villagers had even prayed together at the Bathou temple (where the Bodo community prays) for their rescue," he said.