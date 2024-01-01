Outsiders can't buy land in Uttarakhand till panel on land laws submits report

An order to this effect was issued to all DMs on Sunday on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. It has been decided in public interest that till the submission of the report of the Land Law Committee or till further orders, the District Magistrates will not have the final say in granting permission to proposals from persons outside Uttarakhand to purchase land for the purpose of agriculture and horticulture in the state, an official release here said.

Dhami held a high-level meeting on Sunday to discuss the issue and directed officials that a detailed public hearing should be conducted by the committee to review land laws of the state in which people and experts from various fields should be heard.