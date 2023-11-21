JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

First video of workers trapped inside collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel released

The visuals were captured using an endoscopic camera sent in through the alternative 6-inch food pipeline.
Last Updated 21 November 2023, 03:23 IST

Follow Us

Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand: Rescuers on Tuesday released the first video of the workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel here for 10 days.

The visuals were captured using an endoscopic camera sent in through the alternative 6-inch food pipeline.

In the video, the workers, wearing yellow and white helmets, are seen receiving food items sent to them through the pipeline and talking to each other.

This comes as a big relief to the families of these workers.

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Director Anshu Manish Khalkho had earlier said that cameras would be inserted through the pipeline to see how the workers were doing.

The camera was sent in after it came from Delhi late on Monday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 November 2023, 03:23 IST)
India NewsUttarakhandUttarkashi

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT