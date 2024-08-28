Snow disappears from Uttarakhand's Om Parvat for first time ever, experts raise alarm

Showing snowless photos of the Om Parvat clicked by her, Urmila Sanwal, a resident of Gunji village here, said, "There was no snow on the 'Om' shaped hill. The spot was barely recognisable without snow." Dhan Singh Bisht, who is in charge of the base camp of Adi Kailash yatra in Dharchula, said, "It is for the first time in my 22 years of service in Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam that I saw a completely snowless Om Parvat." The annual snow melting rate at Om Parvat used to be 95-99 per cent earlier, but this year it melted completely, the KMVN official said.