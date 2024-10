Two notorious criminals escape from Haridwar jail, 6 prison personnel suspended

Those suspended include Superintendent in Charge/Jailer Pyare Lal Arya, Deputy Jailer Kunwar Pal Singh Day Head Warder Premshankar Yadav, Head warder incharge Vijay Pal Singh, Badirakshak in Charge Construction Site Ompal Singh and Head Warder incharge gatekeeper Nilesh Kumar.