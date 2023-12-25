Two soldiers from Uttarakhand killed in terrorist attack in J-K's Poonch cremated

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami laid wreaths on the mortal remains of the two soldiers at the Jolly Grant airport here and said, "The sacrifice made by our soldiers for the defence of the nation will continue to inspire us all."

Consoling the bereaved family members, he said the state government stands with them in this hour of grief.

Before the cremation, Naik Birendra Singh's mortal remains were kept at the GIC courtyard in Narayanbagar and rifleman Gautam Kumar's body was kept at his home in the Shivpur area of Kotdwar for people to pay their last respects.