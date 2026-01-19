Uttarakhand: Four-year-old dies of charcoal brazier fumes; mother critical

<p>New Tehri (U'khand): A four-year-old girl suffocated from the fumes of a charcoal brazier in the CISF colony of the Koti Colony area here, while her mother was sent into a critical state, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The incident came to light around 10 am Saturday, when the neighbours found that the door of the house of Ganesh Palve, a constable in the CISF, was still bolted.</p>.<p>No one from the family answered calls.</p>.<p>Sensing something was amiss, the neighbours informed the police.</p>.Bengaluru crime: Married man citing ‘ED case’ cheats techie on marriage promise; booked .<p>A police team broke open the house door to find Palve's 37-year-old wife, Monica, and their four-year-old daughter, Arya, lying unconscious on a bed.</p>.<p>They were rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared Arya dead.</p>.<p>Monica was referred to AIIMS Rishikesh in a critical condition.</p>.<p>Palve, a resident of Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, was away in Dehradun for some health treatment at the time of the incident, the police said.</p>.<p>A charcoal brazier in the room suggested that the girl asphyxiated by its smoke, they said. A post-mortem report is awaited.</p>