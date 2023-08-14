Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Uttarakhand: Water from stream gushes into under-construction tunnel, 114 workers and engineers rescued

The water was first pumped out of the tunnel using heavy equipment and the workers were safely brought out, officials said.
Last Updated 14 August 2023, 15:36 IST

Follow Us

Prompt action by the police on Monday led to the rescue of 114 workers and engineers trapped in an under-construction tunnel of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project after water from a nearby stream gushed in.

All of them were rescued by police personnel in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh district, Muni ki Reti SHO Ritesh Shah said.

Ajay Pratap Singh, the manager of Larsen & Toubro -- the construction company implementing the project -- informed the Shivpuri outpost about the workers being trapped in chest-deep water about 300 metres inside the Edit-2 tunnel around 10 am.

Head constables Ajayraj Singh, Manish Kumar, Ravindra Rana, Jaideep Negi, Diwakar Fuloria and Deepak Rawat of the Jal Police were deployed to launch a rescue operation, Shah said.

The water was first pumped out of the tunnel using heavy equipment and the workers were safely brought out, he said.

Narendranagar Sub-divisional Magistrate DS Negi said the police team performed a commendable job and emptied the tunnel.

The company employees are now cleaning the garbage inside the tunnel, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 August 2023, 15:36 IST)
India NewsIMDmonsoonUttarakhand

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT