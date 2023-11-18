Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Vertical hole, new road planned to reach 41 workers trapped

Asked about the rescue work suspended at the tunnel for so long, Khulbe said it was time to look ahead. 'We should think of what we can do now. Time is not appropriate to discuss what happened in the past.' Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with officials at his official residence in Dehradun for an update on the crisis. He expressed the hope that the state-of-the-art machines manufactured in the country and abroad will be successful in rescuing the labourers.