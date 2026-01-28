Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Won't compromise on Uttarakhand's identity even if labelled 'hate speech' giver: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dhami said he was not familiar with the NGO and was surprised to see his name on the list, asserting that he has never harboured hatred towards anyone.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 05:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 05:36 IST
India NewsUttarakhandIndian PoliticsPushkar Singh Dhami

Follow us on :

Follow Us