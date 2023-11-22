Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Rescuers just 18 metres away from trapped labourers

Lucknow: With barely 18 metres of drilling left, the rescuers hope to reach the 41 labourers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, a portion which had collapsed on November 12, and bring them out.

The officials, engaged in the rescue work, said on Wednesday that the labourers were at a distance of 57 metres and so far drilling has been completed for 39 metres. ''The next few hours are crucial....if everything goes according to the plan, then we may get some good news either late in the night or tomorrow morning,'' said an official.

Sources said that the drilling work had to be halted for some time owing to the falling debris following continuous drilling by the Auger machine since Tuesday night.