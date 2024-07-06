'Highly insulting': Jagdeep Dhankhar slams P Chidambaram over 'part-timer' remark

Thiruvananthapuram: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Saturday lashed out at Congress leader P Chidambaram over his comment that the three new criminal laws were "drafted by part-timers", terming it as "inexcusable" and urging him to withdraw his "derogatory, defamatory and insulting" observation.

Dhankar said he was "shocked beyond words" when in the morning he read Chidambaram's interview to a leading national daily wherein he had said that "the new laws were drafted by part-timers".

"Are we part-timers in the Parliament? It is an inexcusable insult to the wisdom of the Parliament... I do not have words strong enough to condemn such a narrative being set afloat and a MP being labelled as a part-timer."