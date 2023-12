Veteran actor Junior Mehmood died at the age of 67 after a prolonged battle with cancer, multiple outlets reported on Friday.

Veteran actors Jeetendra and Sachin Pilgaonkar visited Mehmood, who was diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer, at his residence the day before yesterday.

Junior Mehmood, whose real name was Naeem Sayyed, appeared in films such as 'Caravan', 'Haathi Mere Saathi' and 'Mera Naam Joker'.

More to follow...