Video showing Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding invite addressed to Siddaramaiah goes viral

The video shared by Smitha Rakesh shows the unboxing of the wedding invite which has red exteriors and opens to what seems like a replica of a temple.

The names engraved on the invite were that of Karnataka Chief Minister and his wife, Parvathi Siddaramaiah, accompanied by the phrase, “With best compliments, Nita and Mukesh Ambani”.

Inside the box is an embroidered cloth with the initials 'AR', a blue shawl, a personalised letter, and artwork of several Hindu deities.

The reactions of netizens remained diverse in the comment section of the video on platform X.

"Just show off or does it add some business value too," read one comment while another user said: "Love it. It's amazing."

The wedding ceremony of the duo is scheduled for July 12 where the dress code is Indian traditional.