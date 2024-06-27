Video showing Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding invite addressed to Siddaramaiah goes viral

A video circulating online supposedly shared by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's daughter-in-law seemingly of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding invitation has taken social media by storm owing to its grandeur.
The video shared by Smitha Rakesh shows the unboxing of the wedding invite which has red exteriors and opens to what seems like a replica of a temple.
The names engraved on the invite were that of Karnataka Chief Minister and his wife, Parvathi Siddaramaiah, accompanied by the phrase, “With best compliments, Nita and Mukesh Ambani”.
Inside the box is an embroidered cloth with the initials 'AR', a blue shawl, a personalised letter, and artwork of several Hindu deities.
The reactions of netizens remained diverse in the comment section of the video on platform X.
"Just show off or does it add some business value too," read one comment while another user said: "Love it. It's amazing."
The wedding ceremony of the duo is scheduled for July 12 where the dress code is Indian traditional.
This will be followed by a blessing ceremony on July 13 and reception on July 14.
The wedding festivities will be split between the Ambani family home, Antilia, and the Jio World Convention Centre, a popular venue in Mumbai for events and weddings.
The couple has been making headlines since the past few months due to their extravagant pre-wedding festivities.
After a lavish pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar that saw Bollywood's three Khans -- Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir -- show-off their bromance on-stage, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted another pre-wedding bash on a luxury cruise. The five day-gala ended on June 1 in South France.
Published 27 June 2024, 11:08 IST