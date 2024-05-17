Visa free group travel between Russia and India expected by the end of this year, says minister

The minister at the sidelines of the International Economic Forum 'Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024' in Kazan said the first discussion on a draft agreement was scheduled to take place in June, and a signing was expected by the end of the year.

"Russia and India are set to strengthen their tourism ties as they gear up for the launch of visa-free group tourist exchanges. The first round of consultations between the two nations is scheduled for June, with an aim to finalise a bilateral agreement by the end of the year," the minister said.

Kondratyev said Russia planned to replicate the success of visa-free tourist exchanges already established with China and Iran.

Russia and China initiated their visa-free group tourist exchange on August 1 last year.

Similarly, a visa-free group tourist exchange between Russia and Iran commenced on the same date, ushering in a new era of tourism cooperation.