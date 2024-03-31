Vistara ranked '20th best', netizens support them 'bragging'

Vistara airlines have found themselves at the centre of social media discussion after an X user posted a picture of Vistara brochure about their achievement.
User Ritesh Banglani shared a picture of the brochure he saw during his flight in Vistara announcing their ranking as the 20th best in the world for in-flight entertainment.
The caption under the post read, "I may fall upon hard times, but I hope things are never so bad that I have to brag about being 20th best in anything."
The post since posted has garnered over 65.2K views on it with a flurry of comments. Some people agree with what's being said in the caption, however, many others felt that Vistara's achievement is worth flexing.
"At least they are honest. There is always a way to slice data in a way that you come out at the top," commented a user.
Another wrote, "If I were 20th best in some things, for instance in IITJEE, I practically wouldn't stop bragging about it. The grander the vista, the more significant 20th best becomes."
"If I was the 20th richest person in the world I'd still be pretty happy," commented a third.
"Sir 20th best individuals in their fields are definitely winning. You’re valid that 20th best company is not great either usually except your profession is one where being 20th best fund is probably good," commented a fourth.
Another wrote, "Afterall they are best in India and among best 20 among 100s of airlines worldwide."
"There are thousands of airlines in the world, so being 20th while competing with cash rich Arab oil laden and European airlines that have tech savvy customers is not bad.... but it doesn't look awesome to be honest," commented a fifth.
(Published 31 March 2024, 11:02 IST)