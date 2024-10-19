Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Vistara's Delhi-London flight diverted to Frankfurt after bomb threat

In the past few days, nearly 40 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received bomb threats which later turned out to be hoaxes.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 01:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 01:16 IST
India NewsWorld newsVistaraBomb threat

Follow us on :

Follow Us