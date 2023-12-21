JOIN US
Volcanic eruption in Papua New Guinea: India sends relief materials

Last Updated 21 December 2023, 10:33 IST

New Delhi: India on Thursday sent relief materials worth $1 million for people affected by a volcanic eruption in Papua New Guinea.

A major volcanic eruption of Mount Ulawun in Papua New Guinea resulted in widespread damage and destruction in the island nation. More than 26,000 people were evacuated from the region affected by the volcanic eruption.

"Pursuant to the $1 million relief assistance announced by India for the volcanic eruption affected people of Papua New Guinea, a special charter flight carrying relief supplies takes off for Port Moresby," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on X.

(Published 21 December 2023, 10:33 IST)
India NewsVolcanic eruptionPapua New Guinea

