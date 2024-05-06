Wadettiwar's 26/11 statement: Don't sprinkle salt on our wounds, says witness in Kasab trial

The Congress leader made the statement while attacking the BJP's Mumbai North Central candidate Ujjwal Nikam, who was the special public prosecutor in the 26/11 trial. "If Kasab did not fire on 26/11 then who did? No one will ever be able to forget the terror attack. You scratch our wounds and then sprinkle salt into it. If you want to do politics, do it on other topics, not on this," she told PTI.

On November 26, 2008, Devika, her father Natwarlal and brother Akash were waiting for a train at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) when Kasab and an accomplice opened fire indiscriminately. Shot in the right leg, Rotawan, who needed crutches for a long time, became the youngest eye-witness to depose in court during Kasab's trial that eventually saw him being given the death penalty.

"What is he (Wadettiwar) doing in India if he wants to support Pakistan?" Rotawa said, adding that the allegations against Nikam were wrong since the lawyer "did so much for the nation and sent Kasab to the gallows". Slamming Wadettiwar, Rotawan said he was making such statements just at the time of voting and asserted he did not have the right to stay in this country. "Nikam did not lie or did he betray his country. If you want to praise Kasab, go and stay in Pakistan," she said attacking the Congress leader.