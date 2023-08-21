'Was appalled' at an 'amateur' like Rajiv Gandhi becoming PM: Mani Shankar Aiyar in new book

However, he writes that the riots continued despite a second appeal by the prime minister. Aiyar, who resigned from IFS and joined Congress after serving in Rajiv's PMO later, recalls that all he could do that day was make up his mind to vote against such an “incompetent government”.

Aiyar also seeks to dispel the widespread belief that Rajiv made the infamous ‘when a big tree falls’ speech on the day of Indira's assassination. Citing Rajiv's two broadcasts on October 31 and November 2 of 1984, Aiyar says the prime minister did not make such a comment.

It was 16 days later, on November 19, 1984, that he made this remark during an address at Boat Club. "Taken out of context and blown out of proportion, that one sentence wiped from public memory everything else that Rajiv Gandhi said and did to halt the pogrom," he adds.

Only years later, then law minister Shiv Shankar confirmed to him that Rajiv was “fed up with the government's paralysis” and at 2.30 am on November 2, 1984, he brushed aside security concerns to drive to the worst-affected areas.

Rajiv took things into his own hands instead of leaving things to PV Narasimha Rao who was the home minister and the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, he writes in the book that also talks about his days in Pakistan as an IFS officer.

Aiyar believes that Rajiv should have apologised to the Sikh community and taken upon himself and his colleagues the blame rather than some others pinning blame on him. He was also critical of the prime minister not dismissing Delhi police commissioner Gautam Kaul, who was his cousin, the delay in announcing a judicial probe and not pressing the army to control riots.