WATCH| Air India ground staff caught throwing passenger's fragile luggage while unloading

After the video went viral, many people took to social media to express their anger and voice their concerns regarding the airlines' negligence concerning their luggage.

Some even expressed that this was a common occurrence among airlines and many a time it led to their luggage being damaged.

A person wrote, “All airlines do the same thing. No exception. Sad reality.”

Though most of the people were critical of the airline, one tried to give a reasoning on why the airlines' ground staff does not abide by the rules and is usually in a hurry to get the job done.

The person said, “Dear friends, I worked in this industry for two years. The amount of labour work required here is insane. There is no shade or anything in the runway and mostly these loaders are paid very little money by handling agencies. Each flight has close to 250 – 300 bags weighing close to 12 kg average. They do 10-12 flights a day. So, if you have something super precious there are services which transport your stuff safely but on a higher price. If u don’t want to pay those charges for fragile courier or cargo, please don’t cry about this.”