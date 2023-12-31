Watch | 'Paw'some effort of a dog to tell passengers to avoid sitting on footboards

Indian Railways seldom fails to amaze the internet. Social media is flush with videos of trains passing through the beautiful landscapes in the country. Clips of content creators dancing in the ever-shrinking wagons have divided the internet and so has the decision of the Centre to place the prime minister's cardboard cut-outs on stations as 'Selfie Points'. The Indian Railways is never out of the news and the most recent clip causing waves on the internet is another addition to the bizarre videos that keep coming out.

In this video, a stray dog takes centre stage in an unusual tale of train travel. A dog can be seen in the video checking the footboards of a train passing by the platform. As the locomotive races forward, the canine companion sprints alongside, seemingly on a mission to communicate with perilously footboard-bound passengers to scoot inside.

In a video shared by the IRAS officer Ananth Rupanagudi on X, the dog's motive appears unclear at first, but it slowly becomes apparent.

The dog lets the wagons where no passengers are on footboard pass, but rushes forward at the wagons where people are sitting on the footboard. The dog even barks at some.