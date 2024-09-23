Watch: Army hoists Tricolour underwater after first-ever expedition from Siachen Glacier to Indira Point

To commemorate its Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Territorial Army of India on Monday hoisted the Tricolour underwater at the Indira Point. This marked India's first-ever expedition which was launched from the Siachen Glacier to the nation's southernmost point, which has been submerged since the 2004 tsunami.

The expedition covered around 5,500 km through land, air, and sea by cycling, sailing & scuba diving, news agency ANI reported, quoting the Indian Army.