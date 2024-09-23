Watch: Army hoists Tricolour underwater after first-ever expedition from Siachen Glacier to Indira Point

To commemorate its Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Territorial Army of India on Monday hoisted the Tricolour underwater at the Indira Point. This marked India's first-ever expedition which was launched from the Siachen Glacier to the nation's southernmost point, which has been submerged since the 2004 tsunami.
The expedition covered around 5,500 km through land, air, and sea by cycling, sailing & scuba diving, news agency ANI reported, quoting the Indian Army.
The expedition was flagged off from Siachen Glacier (Base Camp) on July 30, 2024, by the Commander of the Siachen Brigade.
The team cycled through the difficult terrain of Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh. It reached Delhi on 22 August 2024 where they paid homage at the National War Memorial before their formal send-off by the Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor and Director General Territorial Army, Lt Gen Raju Baijal for their further journey. On Sept 21, 2024 the team reached Indira Point culminating their 54-day-long journey.
Published 23 September 2024, 06:09 IST