Watch | 'Typing Man of India' breaks own 'nose typing record'

An Indian man has beaten his own two previous records for the "fastest time to type the alphabet with the nose", The Guinness World Records (GWR) said in a blog post published on May 30.
Vinod Kumar Chaudhary, 44, first set the record in 2023 with a time of 27.80 seconds. Chaudhary surpassed his record later that year, getting his time down to 26.73 seconds. This time again, he's outdone himself with a time of 25.66 seconds.
"Vinod had to type out the Roman alphabet on a standard QWERTY keyboard, and had to type a space between each letter", GWR said in the post.
Chaudhary told GWR that he’s become known as the 'Typing Man of India'. "My profession has been typing, that is why I thought of making a record in it, in which both my passion and my livelihood remain," he told GWR.
Elaborating on how Chaudhary set the feat, the blog post reads, "Vinod practised for hours to earn his world record and said typing with his nose would sometimes make him so dizzy he’d see stars. Vinod’s secret to success is meditating daily and always thinking positively." It also notes that the 'Typing Man of India' aspires to "break as many records" as cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.
Published 01 June 2024, 12:50 IST