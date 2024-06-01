Watch | 'Typing Man of India' breaks own 'nose typing record'

An Indian man has beaten his own two previous records for the "fastest time to type the alphabet with the nose", The Guinness World Records (GWR) said in a blog post published on May 30.

Vinod Kumar Chaudhary, 44, first set the record in 2023 with a time of 27.80 seconds. Chaudhary surpassed his record later that year, getting his time down to 26.73 seconds. This time again, he's outdone himself with a time of 25.66 seconds.