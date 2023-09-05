We should respect each other's religion, says CM Arvind Kejriwal on DMK leader Udhayanidhi's remarks on Sanatan Dharma

Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is part of the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A that is being targeted by the BJP over the DMK leader's remarks. Delhi BJP leaders had also asked the AAP chief to clear his stand on the issue.