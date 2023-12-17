Weathering the storm: India grapples with climate change

November 17 was no ordinary day. On this day, the Earth’s average surface temperature was two-degree Celsius higher than the pre-industrial average for the first time, providing more evidence of a fast build-up of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Abdul Rehman Bhat, an apple grower in Kashmir’s Shopian district, was not aware of the significance of Nov 17. Neither was he particularly invested in the deliberations that would take place later at the UN Climate Summit (COP28) in Dubai

But, thanks to climate change, the last four ‘Chilla-i-Kalaan’ (apple harvesting seasons) have been nothing short of a nightmare for him. A sharp fluctuation in temperature across the valley resulted in unseasonal snowfall or early summers, leading to heavy damage to apple orchards.

“The apple crop has become vulnerable to diseases due to changing weather patterns,” he says. “There was a heat wave in February and March of 2023, causing the mustard to bloom at an unusual time. Then Kashmir was hit with excessive hail storms and erratic rain. Temperatures in May became chilly, unexpectedly, while February and March were warm.”

Market experts say there has been a 30 per cent decline in apple production, resulting in severe distress among the farming communities. Sajid Mir, another grower from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district says last year, his three acres of orchid produced 500 boxes of apples, but this year, he could harvest only 300 boxes.