2017 molestation charges against Sandip Ghosh by Hong Kong nursing student resurfaces amid R G Kar storm

The horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's state-run R G Kar Hospital that sent shockwaves across the nation, now seems to have opened up a pandora's box of buried truths, concealed cases and forgotten allegations.

Dr Sandip Ghosh, who was the principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital when the mutilated body of the 31-year-old trainee doctor was found on the wee hours of August 9, was arrested by the CBI on September 2 on grounds of corruption and financial irregularities at the hospital.

Now, adding to the woes of the under fire ex-R G Kar principal, an old South China Morning Post report is doing the rounds on social media, which brings to light a sexual harassment allegation laid out against Sandip Ghosh by a Hong Kong nursing student.

Circa 2017 - we move back in time to Hong Kong from India, Kowloon from Kolkata, and Queen Elizabeth Hospital from R G Kar. One aspect of the story remains the same - Dr Sandip Ghosh. According to the report, a Hong Kong nursing student had alleged that an Indian orthopaedist, Sandip Ghosh, tried to touch his private parts and even stroked his left buttock, while he was changing his clothes at Hong Kong's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.