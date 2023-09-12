A month after JU student's death, ragging probe panel advice not yet fulfilled

Officiating Vice-Chancellor Buddhadeb Sau said, 'The committee has made certain recommendations such as disciplinary action against some students and earmarking some hostels for freshers and some others for seniors. We have to wait for the EC meeting to see all the recommendations light of the day.”

The committee was set up after the death of the 17-year-old youth on August 10 after falling from the second-floor balcony of the boys’ main hostel the previous night. His family alleged that he was a victim of ragging.