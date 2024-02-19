JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Aadhaar cards of SC, STs, minorities getting deactivated before LS polls: Mamata

Attacking the BJP government at the Centre, Mamata alleged that the Aadhaar cards are being deactivated as a precursor to bring in NRC, adding that she would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.
Last Updated 19 February 2024, 11:18 IST

Follow Us

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that Aadhaar cards of SC, ST and minority people of the state are being deactivated ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Attacking the BJP government at the Centre, she alleged that the Aadhaar cards are being deactivated as a precursor to bring in NRC.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, Banerjee said she will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this connection.

"Why have so many Aadhaar cards been deactivated before the Lok Sabha? Aadhaar cards of people mostly of the Matua community have been deactivated. Cards of the STs and minorities are also being deactivated," Banerjee said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 February 2024, 11:18 IST)
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCMamata BanerjeeAadhaarLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT