Academics question Governor C V Ananda Bose’s actions concerning universities

The stand-off between West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, also the chancellor of state universities, and the state education department and a section of academicians over the handling of universities affairs escalated on Friday with a large number of educationists gathering outside Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, to register their protest concerning various university issues.
Om Prakash Mishra, a professor and a former vice chancellor said that 400 educationists, including 23 former vice chancellors had gathered to raise the issues.
A letter written to Governor Bose on behalf of Educationists’ Forum, that represents the group and was submitted at Raj Bhavan and it mentioned ten points.
The letter enquired about the legal provisions behind choosing “under-qualified” persons as vice chancellors. The forum questioned whether most of the persons appointed by the chancellor fulfilled the criterion of being a professor with over 10 years of experience, as required.
The letter stated that 15 universities have been “headless” for over three months and that is affecting the university-system, and affecting the career of youths.
Besides making other points, the forum offered to participate in any discussion regarding the same.
A day earlier, on Thursday, Governor Bose in a video message had highlighted the need to have campuses that are free from corruption and violence. The governor had pledged to fight the battle till the end.