Academics question Governor C V Ananda Bose’s actions concerning universities

The stand-off between West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, also the chancellor of state universities, and the state education department and a section of academicians over the handling of universities affairs escalated on Friday with a large number of educationists gathering outside Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, to register their protest concerning various university issues.

Om Prakash Mishra, a professor and a former vice chancellor said that 400 educationists, including 23 former vice chancellors had gathered to raise the issues.

A letter written to Governor Bose on behalf of Educationists’ Forum, that represents the group and was submitted at Raj Bhavan and it mentioned ten points.