west bengal

After live-streaming of cricket match, Raj Bhavan Kolkata to now facilitate cricket training for 100 children

Titled “Governor’s Century Group”, the project aspires to identify and nurture 100 children in cricket through coaching. The school authorities will be asked to assess children. Thereafter, a final selection will be made by a team of selectors.
Last Updated 07 November 2023, 17:17 IST

Kolkata: After organising 'Janata Stadium', a live-streaming of India-South Africa cricket match at its lawns on Sunday, the Raj Bhavan Kolkata now intends to facilitate cricket-coaching to 100 children.


“Raj Bhavan will coordinate with the coaches and training institutions and facilitate the grooming of the members of Century Group,” an official note stated. Governor CV Ananda Bose, has appointed experts to assess if the facilities can be offered at Raj Bhavan campuses in  Kolkata, Darjeeling, and Barrackpore.

Each of the members of the Century Group will receive an award of Rs 10,000, a plaque, and a certificate. The members will be included in the Governor’s Century Group for assistance that may be required in future, based on their needs. The Raj Bhavan said that a similar effort will be made for university students. 


Last Sunday, the Raj Bhavan had thrown open its lawns for cricket fans who couldn’t manage tickets at “affordable price”. People were asked to apply online, and were admitted on first-come first-served basis.

