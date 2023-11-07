After live-streaming of cricket match, Raj Bhavan Kolkata to now facilitate cricket training for 100 children

Kolkata: After organising 'Janata Stadium', a live-streaming of India-South Africa cricket match at its lawns on Sunday, the Raj Bhavan Kolkata now intends to facilitate cricket-coaching to 100 children.



Titled “Governor’s Century Group”, the project aspires to identify and nurture 100 children in cricket through coaching. The school authorities will be asked to assess children. Thereafter, a final selection will be made by a team of selectors.



“Raj Bhavan will coordinate with the coaches and training institutions and facilitate the grooming of the members of Century Group,” an official note stated. Governor CV Ananda Bose, has appointed experts to assess if the facilities can be offered at Raj Bhavan campuses in Kolkata, Darjeeling, and Barrackpore.