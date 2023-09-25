Amid row over visa denial to Indian wushu players, Chinese envoy calls for strengthening bilateral ties

Asked about the denial of visa to three athletes for Asian Games, Liyou said, 'Asian Game is the game for all of us. We are family… this is a bilateral issue and I would invite you to reach out to Chinese Embassy…' Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday decided to cancel his upcoming visit to Hangzhou for the Asian Games as a mark of protest against China's decision to deny visas to three Indian wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh.