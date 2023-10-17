Amit Shah inaugurating Durga Puja venue 'ironic': Trinamool

On Monday, Trinamool’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had stated that the BJP leaders “who once attacked Bengal's culture, are now coming to inaugurate Durga Puja pandals".

“This is the victory of Bengal's culture & traditions, a victory for our people. Bengal never bows down to anyone, Bohiragotos bow down to Bengal!” the party wrote in a post on its official X-handle. A section of BJP leaders, in yesteryears, had alleged that the Trinamool plays an obstructive role when it comes to puja celebrations.

Shah, on Monday, had inaugurated one of Kolkata’s popular Durga Puja venues – of Santosh Mitra Square, organised by Sajal Ghosh, a BJP leader and municipal councillor. While refraining from making any direct political comments against the Trinamool, Shah subtly hinted at the campaign before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “I have not come here today to talk about politics. I will (continue to) come to West Bengal, and will talk about politics as well. And I will strive for a (political) change,” Shah had said, speaking at the venue.

In response, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh argued that to organize pujas at multiple locations in the state and for idol immersions, one must obtain permission from the court. Given this requirement, he questioned the government's role in this process. Ghosh further noted that with a growing population and an expanding city, the number of puja venues will naturally increase.