Asked to leave unceremoniously, it seems state govt not serious about talks: Agitating docs

Kolkata: The proposed talks to resolve the impasse over the R G Kar issue fell through on Saturday with the agitating doctors, who had agreed to join the meeting with the West Bengal government after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appeal, claiming that they were asked to leave the venue "unceremoniously" despite relenting on their live-streaming demand.

Before leaving the gates of the CM's residence, where the talks were scheduled to be held, an agitating doctor told reporters they had agreed to attend the meeting without live-streaming or video recording, as requested by Banerjee.

"When we came here, we had demanded video recording or live-streaming of the talks. We were not allowed. Then the chief minister came out and appealed to us to join the talks, promising that we would receive the minutes of the meeting. We discussed among ourselves and agreed to join the meeting without live-streaming or video recording," the doctor said.