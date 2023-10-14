Bengal BJP leader claims disparity in ‘puja bonus’ for civic volunteers, CM refutes

With a few days to go before Durga Puja celebrations commence in West Bengal, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has alleged that the state is differentiating between civic volunteers under the state police from those who work under Kolkata Police, in terms of paying out “puja bonus”.

Adhikari, on X, claimed that the “disparity” in puja bonus being paid to the civic volunteers is “baffling”. “While those employed by Kolkata Police are being paid an amount of over Rupees five thousand, their colleagues in WB Police are being paid a paltry amount of Rupees two thousand only,” Adhikari alleged.