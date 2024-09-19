Bengal floods due to unbridled release of water to save Jharkhand, will sever ties with DVC: Mamata

Banerjee, who visited Panskura in Purba Medinipur district and Udaynarayanpur in Howrah district to monitor the flood situation, said, "This is not rainwater, this is water released by central government organisation DVC from its dams. This is a man-made flood, and it's unfortunate. Why isn't the Centre dredging the DVC dams, where the water storage capacity has decreased by 36 per cent. There is a larger conspiracy at play. This cannot continue and we will start a major movement against this." "The flood situation in West Bengal is because of DVC's unbridled release of water from its dams to save Jharkhand. We will not keep any ties with DVC," she said.