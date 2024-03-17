Bengal Governor forms team to study utilisation of lands grabbed by Shajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali

On the condition of the lands, Chittaranjan Kole, former vice chancellor of Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya, said, "The topsoil is the most fertile part of farmland and has the highest concentration of organic matter and micro-organisms that help plants to grow. In the lands of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, that layer has been damaged by the saline water and needs to be replaced."

"The longer a land stays under saline water, the longer it would take it to revive. The thumb rule is that if a land is under water for one year, it will take two years to recuperate," he said.