Bengal Governor visits junior doctors, on fast-unto-death over RG Kar issue, in Kolkata's Esplanade

<p>Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday evening met junior doctors, on fast-unto-death over the RG Kar issue, in Kolkata's Esplanade area and enquired about their health condition, an official said.</p>.<p>Bose spoke to seven junior doctors, who have been fasting since the last four days, demanding justice for the RG Kar hospital victim, he said.</p>.<p>The governor met the medics to boost their morale, the official added.</p>.<p>The doctors detailed Bose about their demands that also include a major overhaul of the infrastructure of the state’s healthcare system, mainly in terms of safety and security.</p>