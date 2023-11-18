Bengal govt digitally records 18 lakh migrant workers, follow-up campaign in December

The assistance covers financial compensation on account of death, severe accidental injury. Other issues related to wage, abuse, trafficking, or exigencies – natural calamities and pandemic situations, are also taken care of, the official site states.

The positive response has prompted the government to proceed with a follow-up campaign in the districts of the state. The campaign will be carried out next month, and will ensure the last-mile enrolment of the workers, who haven’t got registered yet.

In April this year, the government had formed the West Bengal Migrant Workers’ Welfare Board. So far, three meetings – including one on Friday – of the Board have taken place.

Chief secretary, West Bengal, home secretary, West Bengal, chairman of the Board, Samirul Islam, additional chief secretary, labour department, secretary in CMO in-charge of monitoring and co-ordination, labour commissioner, West Bengal, other officials, and Board members were present in the meeting, the official release stated.

“A provision is being made in the website of the Labour Department so that job-seekers may register their details in the portal for further facilitation for employment in course of time,” the official statement mentioned, adding, “Help desk to facilitate migrant workers travelling through Sealdah and Howrah Railway Stations are going to be set-up at the earliest.”