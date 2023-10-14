Bengal Guv orders release of 'eligible' prisoners during Durga Puja

The Raj Bhavan Kolkata has updated Nabanna -- the state secretariat -- on special remission of sentence and release of 71 term convicts during the Durga Puja this year, an official note shared late evening on Friday stated.
The Governor House stated that besides the 71 term convicts, who are Indians, another 16 foreign prisoners are also under consideration for release, with the Union's approval.
"The Govt of India had initiated the scheme for release of prisoners to commemorate AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV on the occasion of 75th year of Independence of India," the note stated.
The note mentioned: "Hon’ble Governor had raised certain queries about the norms followed by the State Govt in choosing the ‘suitable’ ones from among the 'eligible' prisoners. He insisted on objective norms to be followed by the State Govt in the matter so as to avoid arbitrariness in the selection of prisoners. Hon’ble Governor further insisted on providing a level playing field to all prisoners. Satisfactory response from Govt was not received, hence the issue remained pending for some time."
The Governor, however, has now ordered the release of the term convicts on humanitarian grounds. This is after giving strict instructions to the government to follow objective norms.
The Raj Bhavan has proposed formation of a committee for looking into all aspects, and for suggesting "a foolproof mechanism in the selection of ' suitable' prisoners from among the 'eligible' ones for release".
The release added that it's the first time in Bengal that term convicts are considered to be released as part of the Durga Puja festivities.