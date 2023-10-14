Bengal Guv orders release of 'eligible' prisoners during Durga Puja

The Raj Bhavan Kolkata has updated Nabanna -- the state secretariat -- on special remission of sentence and release of 71 term convicts during the Durga Puja this year, an official note shared late evening on Friday stated.

The Governor House stated that besides the 71 term convicts, who are Indians, another 16 foreign prisoners are also under consideration for release, with the Union's approval.

"The Govt of India had initiated the scheme for release of prisoners to commemorate AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV on the occasion of 75th year of Independence of India," the note stated.