Bengal junior doctors allege state govt preventing them from organising convention on September 27

The doctors alleged that senior government functionaries have told them: "Why are you still continuing agitation when most of your demands have either been met or looked into?" Calling it intimidation, they said, "Our apolitical movement for justice for our sister will not stop till we achieve our objectives." The doctors asserted while they appreciated the civil society's solidarity movement for justice for the victim, they clarified that they are not a part of a call by a section of people to hit the streets on Mahalaya to offer 'tarpan' for the victim.