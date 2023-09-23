Bengal only place with unity in diversity, farmer-industry relation like Hindu-Muslim bonding: Mamata Banerjee

Bengal has an important role in India-UAE trade. The exports from the state to the UAE, in 2022-2023, stood at $1.49 billion. The exports from Bengal include precious metal, jewellery, iron, steel, tea, readymade garments, telecom instruments, petroleum products, and marine products.



CM holds meetings with Lulu Group International, UAE MoS, foreign trade

CM Banerjee, on Friday, met Ashraf Ali, executive director, LuLu Group International. Areas, where investments could take place in Bengal, formed part of the discussion. The possibilities include setting up of a world-class mall in New Town (on the eastern fringe of Kolkata), setting up of Biswa Bengal product-counters in malls, globally.



Besides, procuring fruits and vegetables from Bengal, and setting up of food processing centres in the state, fish processing, poultry, dairy, and meat processing are other areas that the group can explore. The group with 234 retail stores spread out in several countries, was also extended an invite for the upcoming business summit. In another development, Banerjee met Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE MoS, foreign trade. The UAE was a partner country in the last edition of the state's business summit.