Bengal only place with unity in diversity, farmer-industry relation like Hindu-Muslim bonding: Mamata Banerjee

The farmers and industry in West Bengal share a bonding similar to that of Hindus and Muslims and Bengal is the only place where unity in diversity is visible, chief minister Mamata Banerjee told a business gathering in Dubai on Friday.
Banerjee was attending a conference on the state's upcoming global business summit where Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE minister of state for foreign trade, and senior industry delegates were present.
The chief minister said that Dubai should be Bengal’s partner for the business summit because both share a similar culture. “Bengal is the only place where you can see unity in diversity, where members of every community visit all religious places…,” she said. Like Dubai, Bengal has a rich and vibrant culture, diverse population, religions, and cultures. Also, both – Dubai, and Bengal – have strategic locations, she added.
Talking about social security offered to 99 percent of the people in the state, involving different sections of the population, Banerjee clarified that development of the poor is a simultaneous priority besides industrial development. “We want development but we must ensure the smiles of our farmers and industrialists. They share the bond between two sisters similar to the connection between Hindus and Muslims,” she said.
Bengal has an important role in India-UAE trade. The exports from the state to the UAE, in 2022-2023, stood at $1.49 billion. The exports from Bengal include precious metal, jewellery, iron, steel, tea, readymade garments, telecom instruments, petroleum products, and marine products.
CM holds meetings with Lulu Group International, UAE MoS, foreign trade
CM Banerjee, on Friday, met Ashraf Ali, executive director, LuLu Group International. Areas, where investments could take place in Bengal, formed part of the discussion. The possibilities include setting up of a world-class mall in New Town (on the eastern fringe of Kolkata), setting up of Biswa Bengal product-counters in malls, globally.
Besides, procuring fruits and vegetables from Bengal, and setting up of food processing centres in the state, fish processing, poultry, dairy, and meat processing are other areas that the group can explore. The group with 234 retail stores spread out in several countries, was also extended an invite for the upcoming business summit. In another development, Banerjee met Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE MoS, foreign trade. The UAE was a partner country in the last edition of the state's business summit.