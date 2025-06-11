<p>Jalpaiguri (WB): A special <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pocso">POCSO</a> court here awarded death sentence to a man for the rape and murder of a minor girl in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.</p>.<p>Noting that the victim was of the same age as the accused's daughter, the judge observed that the crime falls under the rarest of rare category.</p>.<p>The court sentenced convict Haripada Roy to death for the rape and murder of the girl.</p>.Supreme Court dismisses plea by two convicts in rape case of minor school girl.<p>Jalpaiguri special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court judge Rintu Sur also directed the district legal services authority to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to the victim's family.</p>.<p>He was also sentenced to seven years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 for destroying evidence.</p>.<p>The 11-year-old girl was abducted from in front of her house by the accused before raping and murdering her on September 29, 2023, prosecution lawyer Debasish Dutta said.</p>.<p>The lawyer said that since the panchayat board was being formed on that day, most of the villagers went there, including the victim's father and uncle.</p>.<p>After they returned, the girl's mother told them that she had been missing since 2 pm, and when she was not found after an extensive search, the uncle lodged a missing complaint at Dhupguri police station in Jalpaiguri district.</p>.<p>The body of the girl was found in a sack near a local river a few days later. A post mortem examination of the body revealed that she had been raped and strangulated to death, Dutta added.</p>.<p>The accused, a neighbour, was arrested following statements by locals that the girl was seen entering his house, followed by the recovery of evidence, the prosecution lawyer said.</p>