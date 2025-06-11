Menu
Bengal: POCSO court sentences man to death for rape, murder of minor

Noting that the victim was of the same age as the accused's daughter, the judge observed that the crime falls under the rarest of rare category.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 11:13 IST

Published 11 June 2025, 11:13 IST
India NewsWest BengalCrime

