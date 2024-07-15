Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee favours oath-taking of 4 newly elected MLAs in Assembly

Kolkata: West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Monday said he was in favour of the swearing-in of four newly elected TMC MLAs within the House premises as per well-established legislative conventions.

Banerjee's remark follows a month-long dispute involving the Trinamool Congress and Raj Bhavan over the oath-taking of MLAs Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Rayat Hossain Sarkar, who won in the June bypolls from Baranagar and Bhagabangola, respectively.

Finally, on July 5, the Speaker administered the oath to two newly elected TMC MLAs, instead of the Deputy Speaker who was authorised by Governor C V Ananda Bose for the job during a special session of the assembly.